More Rain Coming
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday July 15th, 2023, 2:05pm
Environment Canada is warning of locally heavy rainfall possible through early tonight, with local rain amounts 30 to 50 mm with higher amounts possible.
They say that showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue this evening and before ending tonight. Locally heavy rainfall amounts can be expected.
