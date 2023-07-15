More Rain Coming

Light RainNow
20 °C
68 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyTue
27 °C
81 °F

Saturday July 15th, 2023, 2:05pm

Weather
Environment Canada is warning of locally heavy rainfall possible through early tonight, with local rain amounts 30 to 50 mm with higher amounts possible.

They say that showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue this evening and before ending tonight. Locally heavy rainfall amounts can be expected.

