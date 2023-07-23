Mitchell Park Offers Free Drop-In Summer Program

The City of Windsor’s Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative is offering a free drop-in summer program at Mitchell Park.

Running all summer long, the Mitchell Park Program offers an action-packed schedule of sports, recreation, active games, passive games, arts, crafts, and more. There’s something for every child to explore and enjoy. A collaborative staffing model between the City and DWCC ensures the delivery of quality recreation programming.

City Councillor Renaldo Agostino asked a Council question to bring this program to life. “Thank you to all the City Councillors who unanimously voted in favour of this program,” said Councillor Agostino. “I hope we can have one in each ward next year.”

The program will run until September 1st, 2023, Monday to Sunday from 4:30pm to 8:30pm.

“Our Recreation team is very pleased with the success to date of this innovative and collaborative initiative. Placemaking and community-building that incorporate wellness, arts and active living are an integral part of our team culture and goals, and we look forward to seeing the program continue to grow as the summer progresses,” said Jen Knights, Executive Director of Recreation and Culture.

Participants are required to pre-register by creating an account and registering for the “Mitchell Park Program” at either www.ActiveWindsor.ca or by calling our Centralized Registration and Booking Centre at 519-255-1161.