Misuse Of Candles Sends One To Hospital

Damage is extensive after an early morning fire in Windsor.

It broke out in the bedroom of a home in the 1700 block of Fuller Crescent around 3:00am and caused $120,000 in damages.

Investigators say the cause was determined to be the misuse of candles.

Three people in total have been displaced, with one person transported to hospital with minor burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Location Map: