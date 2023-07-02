CloudyNow
Lots Of Rain Expected Sunday

Sunday July 2nd, 2023, 8:27am

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as it is expected to be a wet Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected all day, with general rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm possible. However, some areas that get multiple rounds of heavy rain may receive well more than 50 mm.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

 

