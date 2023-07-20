SunnyNow
LaSalle Outdoor Pool Temporary Closed

Thursday July 20th, 2023, 6:03pm

LaSalle
The LaSalle Outdoor Pool located on Front Road at Laurier Drive is closed for unscheduled maintenance.

The town does not have a date when it will reopen.

The splash pad at the Vollmer Complex is open to cool off.

