LaSalle Outdoor Pool Temporary Closed
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 20th, 2023, 6:03pm
The LaSalle Outdoor Pool located on Front Road at Laurier Drive is closed for unscheduled maintenance.
The town does not have a date when it will reopen.
The splash pad at the Vollmer Complex is open to cool off.
