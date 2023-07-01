SunnyNow
23 °C
74 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
30 °C
86 °F		A Few ShowersSun
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
28 °C
82 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Canada Day Guide

Lowest Gas Prices

LaSalle Outdoor Pool Opens Sunday

Saturday July 1st, 2023, 8:00am

LaSalle
0
0
0

The LaSalle Outdoor Pool opens for the season on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023.

his summer the Town of LaSalle will offer free recreational swims daily from 2:00pm to 4:00pm  until Saturday, September 2nd, thanks to funding by Pathway to Potential (P2P).  Registration is not required but is highly recommended.

The Outdoor Pool also offers adult length swims, recreational swimming, aqua fitness, swimming lessons, and lifeguarding programs. For program information and to register online visit LaSalle Active or call the Vollmer Complex front desk at 519-969-7771, ext. 0.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message