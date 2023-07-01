LaSalle Outdoor Pool Opens Sunday

The LaSalle Outdoor Pool opens for the season on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023.

his summer the Town of LaSalle will offer free recreational swims daily from 2:00pm to 4:00pm until Saturday, September 2nd, thanks to funding by Pathway to Potential (P2P). Registration is not required but is highly recommended.

The Outdoor Pool also offers adult length swims, recreational swimming, aqua fitness, swimming lessons, and lifeguarding programs. For program information and to register online visit LaSalle Active or call the Vollmer Complex front desk at 519-969-7771, ext. 0.