Help Shape The Town Of Essex 2024 Budget

The Town of Essex is inviting residents to share their input using the newly developed online engagement tool to allocate the budget towards capital initiatives that they believe are essential for the Town’s growth and prosperity.

The newly launched online budget engagement tool offers individuals a unique opportunity to be part of the decision-making process. By using this platform, residents can prioritize the budget categories that matter most to them and provide valuable feedback. The input gathered will play a crucial role in guiding

The budget categories presented in the tool are carefully curated to address the specific needs of the community. For instance, maintaining over 324 km of roads, 97 bridges and culverts, approximately 94 km of stormwater mains, 328 km of watermains, and approximately 100 km of wastewater mains requires ongoing maintenance. Each category has been assigned a specific cost based on what you might see in the actual budget.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for the residents of the Town of Essex to actively contribute to our town’s future.” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “Your feedback will significantly impact our budget decisions, and we encourage everyone to participate and make their voices heard.”

Participating in this budget engagement process is easy.

Visit www.essex.ca/BudgetInput.