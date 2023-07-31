Derek Hough Brings Symphony Of Dance To The Colosseum Stage

Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance hits The Colosseum stage for an all ages performance on Friday, October 27th at 8:00pm.

As a three-time Emmy Award-winner and 12-time nominee, Derek Hough is the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. Hough has appeared across film, television, and stage as an actor including features in Make Your Move and ABC’s Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s Spring Spectacular alongside the Tony Award-winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London’s West End.

In Symphony of Dance, Hough embarks on a new journey with high energy, choreography, stunning stage productions, astounding versatility, and of course, his magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop, and everything in between.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, August 4th.