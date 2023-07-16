Mainly SunnyNow
26 °C
79 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyTue
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Alert: Lauzon Parkway Over CP Rail

Sunday July 16th, 2023, 2:22pm

Construction
0
0
0

Lauzon Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the Canadian Pacific Rail bridge (south of Twin Oaks Drive) for surface asphalt, milling and paving work.

Work starts on Monday, July 17th, until Wednesday, July 19th, 2023.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message