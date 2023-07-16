Construction Alert: Lauzon Parkway Over CP Rail
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 16th, 2023, 2:22pm
Lauzon Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the Canadian Pacific Rail bridge (south of Twin Oaks Drive) for surface asphalt, milling and paving work.
Work starts on Monday, July 17th, until Wednesday, July 19th, 2023.
