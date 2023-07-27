SunnyNow
28 °C
82 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySun
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Comber Fair Seeking Volunteers

Thursday July 27th, 2023, 5:00pm

County News
0
0
0

The Comber Fair is looking for volunteers to help out before, during, and after the Fair.

They welcome students needing volunteer hours, anyone wondering what it’s like to be part of the Comber Fair, or anyone just willing to lend a helping hand.

For more information, send an email to [email protected].

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message