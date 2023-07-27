Comber Fair Seeking Volunteers
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 27th, 2023, 5:00pm
The Comber Fair is looking for volunteers to help out before, during, and after the Fair.
They welcome students needing volunteer hours, anyone wondering what it’s like to be part of the Comber Fair, or anyone just willing to lend a helping hand.
For more information, send an email to [email protected].
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook