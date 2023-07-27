Air Quality Statement Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 27th, 2023, 10:17am
A special air quality statement has been issued by Environment Canada.
Hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels, and they say high levels of air pollution are possible this afternoon.
Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon. Moderate risk AQHI values are expected throughout the day, with the potential of short-term high risk AQHI values in the afternoon.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook