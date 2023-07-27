NEWS >
CloudyNow
23 °C
74 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
24 °C
75 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Air Quality Statement Issued

Thursday July 27th, 2023, 10:17am

City News
0
0
0

.

A special air quality statement has been issued by Environment Canada.

Hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels, and they say high levels of air pollution are possible this afternoon.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon. Moderate risk AQHI values are expected throughout the day, with the potential of short-term high risk AQHI values in the afternoon.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message