Smoke’s Poutinerie Celebrating Official Grand Opening With Free Poutine

Smoke’s Poutinerie is celebrating its downtown Windsor grand opening on Wednesday, July 12th.

Poutine fans are invited to join them to help celebrate their launch in Windsor with free Poutine from 11:00am to 4:00pm as the Rock n’ Roll Gravy Train makes an appearance on its Cross-Country Tour.

“My family and I are thrilled to bring the amazing food and EPIC entertainment that comes with the Smoke’s Poutinerie Brand to Windsor! I can’t wait to serve up this uniquely Canadian dish to our Smoke Army Fans!” said Nabil Farag, Owner/Operator.

Smoke’s Poutinerie is the World’s Largest & Original Poutinerie, inventing and leading the Quick Serve, Poutine industry. Offering a broad menu exclusive to Poutine, Smoke’s Poutinerie has taken the Iconic Canadian dish of Fries, Cheese Curd and Gravy. It has created an entirely new food category, complete with unlimited variations of topping ingredients to choose from. Whether you prefer beef, chicken, vegetables or simply a different sauce, Smoke’s Poutinerie has the recipe for you.

You can find them downtown at 88 University Avenue West.