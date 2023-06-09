Windsor Goodfellows Holding Open House Saturday

The Windsor Goodfellows is welcoming the public inside their warehouse for the first time on Saturday.

Starting in 1914, the Old News Boys were a group of volunteers that wanted to sell Newspapers to raise funds for the needy in their community. To this day, the Windsor Goodfellows is run by Volunteers with only One paid staff and only spends 5% on administration costs for the year.

Everyone knows, and some even look forward to the Old News Boys selling papers on the street corners every year in November. It’s a sign Christmas is around the corner, but it’s also a big weekend for the Windsor Goodfellows because, during these three days, they make 47% of their revenue for the entire year. Windsor Goodfellows doesn’t only do the Christmas food boxes; they also have a Nutrition Program (27 local schools take part in this program), a shoe & boot program (for children JK- grade 8), have a food bank and feed the homeless twice a week.

From 10:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, they invite the community to see all of their programs and what they offer to the community. There will also be a BBQ and a chance to learn how the mental health crisis is affecting Windsor/Essex County with information from Windsor Police, CMHA and the Windsor Fire & Rescue.

You can find them at 401 Park Street West.