Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Has A New CEO
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 19th, 2023, 9:10pm
The Government of Canada has appointed Charl van Niekerk as its new Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.
van Niekerk recently held the position of Executive Vice President – Transportation at Infrastructure Ontario and has experience in infrastructure planning and delivery, asset management, and operational management in the public and private sectors.
He holds a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from the University of Pretoria and a Master’s in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa.
He starts his new role on July 25th, 2023.
