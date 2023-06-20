SunnyNow
Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Has A New CEO

Monday June 19th, 2023, 9:10pm

The Government of Canada has appointed Charl van Niekerk as its new Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

van Niekerk recently held the position of Executive Vice President – Transportation at Infrastructure Ontario and has experience in infrastructure planning and delivery, asset management, and operational management in the public and private sectors.

He holds a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from the University of Pretoria and a Master’s in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa.

He starts his new role on July 25th, 2023.

