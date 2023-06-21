UWindsor Commits To Collaboration With Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre

The University of Windsor and Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre representatives signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday which is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The memorandum outlines a shared commitment to engage and work together in local initiatives advancing Truth and Reconciliation, learning, respectful knowledge creation, and the well-being of local First Nations and campus communities.

Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre President Jennifer D’Alimonte said the shared initiatives will include knowledge creation projects, land-based learning initiatives, continuing education programming, a commitment to Indigenous language revitalization, and more.

“The development of this MOU is a tremendous opportunity with the University of Windsor in recognizing the importance of connection to language, culture, and traditional teachings,” said President D’Alimonte.

“We view this partnership as ensuring the Indigenous campus community has a sense of belonging which leads to success. CAIFC is committed to providing services to support our community and the University of Windsor in this journey toward Truth and Reconciliation.”

UWindsor President Robert Gordon said he is looking forward to collaborating with CAIFC on shared priorities on campus and in the surrounding communities.

“This partnership is reflective of the priorities outlined in the University’s Aspire strategic plan,” said President Gordon.

“Consultative and culturally relevant engagement of Indigenous peoples is important in advancing the journey toward Truth and Reconciliation on campus and beyond, along with fostering relationships with Indigenous communities.”

The partnership will be in effect for two years, with the possibility of an extension.