UWindsor And Tilbury Capital Break Ground For New Student Residence

The University of Windsor and Tilbury Capital broke ground Monday for the new student residence.

“The new student residence will be a beacon of inspiration for our future students in the years to come,” University of Windsor President Robert Gordon said. “As a locally grounded, globally connected University community, we are also an institution for the Windsor-Essex region, meaning we have the capacity to help transform the housing landscape in Windsor for a better future.”

The six-storey student residence will include 452 beds, including 68 barrier-free beds, distributed across 226 suites with shared bathrooms (2:1 student-to-bathroom ratio) and 12 private residence life suites. Spanning 150,000 square feet, the project has been designed to cater to students’ needs, offering important amenities, including six community lounges, a house lounge, a shared laundry facility, and a 275-seat food hall.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The new student residence, located on Sunset Avenue south of Wyandotte Street West, fill feature 452 beds, a house lounge, a laundry facility and a 275-seat food hall.

The state-of-the-art residence will be strategically positioned to welcome Lancers ahead of the Fall 2025 semester.

This transformative initiative is made possible through a public-private partnership with Tilbury Capital, a real estate investment and development company with a focus on purpose-built student accommodation.

“As we put shovels in the ground, this marks the beginning of the excitement and impact that this transformative project will bring to the University, the region, and most notably, future University of Windsor students for decades to come,” said Michael Kaye, partner at Tilbury Capital.