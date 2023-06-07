SunnyNow
Tecumseh Boardwalk Closed After Vandalism

Wednesday June 7th, 2023, 7:43pm

The Town of Tecumseh has had to close the boardwalk feature at Lakewood Park North due to recent vandalism.

The Optimist Club fishing derby scheduled for Saturday, June 10th, has been postponed as a result. A new date will be released once the boardwalk repairs are complete.

The town is asking everyone to respect the safety fencing and refrain from accessing the boardwalk until it is re-opened.

Anyone with information on acts of vandalism should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers at www.CrimeStoppers.ca or 1-800-222-8477.

