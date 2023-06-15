Partly CloudyNow
20 °C
67 °F
Mainly CloudyFri
23 °C
73 °F		SunnySat
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySun
28 °C
82 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Summer Festival Preview: Taste Of Tecumseh

Thursday June 15th, 2023, 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
0
0
0

The annual Taste of Tecumseh takes place this weekend.

The festival is the areas premier wine, beer and food festival taking place both on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Festival guests can sample culinary delights, taste a variety of distinctive award-winning wines, and enjoy entertainment from talented performers.

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message