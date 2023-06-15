Summer Festival Preview: Taste Of Tecumseh

The annual Taste of Tecumseh takes place this weekend.

The festival is the areas premier wine, beer and food festival taking place both on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Festival guests can sample culinary delights, taste a variety of distinctive award-winning wines, and enjoy entertainment from talented performers.

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.