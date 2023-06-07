Summer Festival Preview: LaSalle Strawberry Festival

The annual LaSalle Strawberry Festival returns at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex this weekend.

The weekend includes the always popular carnival, food, crafts, entertainment and much more.

Bike Friendly Windsor-Essex will be hosting a free bicycle valet service, and the bus service has been enhanced during the Festival with free service.

Admission is $5 per person at the gate, with children under five and seniors over 65 free.

More information can be found in the Summer Festival Guide.