Summer Festival Preview: Highland Games

Thursday June 22nd, 2023, 1:00pm

The Highland Games return to Kingsville on Saturday, June 24th, 2023. This years games take place at a new venue, the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

Flock to Kingsville to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture and enjoy competitions, entertainment and a variety of vendors.

You can learn more on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

