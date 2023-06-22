Summer Festival Preview: Highland Games
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 22nd, 2023, 1:00pm
The Highland Games return to Kingsville on Saturday, June 24th, 2023. This years games take place at a new venue, the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary.
Flock to Kingsville to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture and enjoy competitions, entertainment and a variety of vendors.
You can learn more on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
