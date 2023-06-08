Mostly CloudyNow
Stop In For A Freezie With A Firefighter In LaSalle Friday

Thursday June 8th, 2023, 6:44pm

Lakeshore
This Friday, the LaSalle Fire Service is opening its doors to the community for the PA Day and invites you to have a freezie with a firefighter.

Stop in at 1900 Normandy Street from 10:00am until 2:00pm and have a freezie, learn about fire safety, and tour the fire hall.

“Summer is a fun season, but it’s important to ensure you and your family are safe while taking in all that the warm months have to offer. Come on by, have a treat, and let’s talk fire safety,” says Fire Chief Ed Thiessen.

Firefighters will be on hand to talk about summer fire safety, including BBQ safety, home fire escape planning, water and pool safety, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and more.

