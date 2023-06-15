ThunderstormNow
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Thursday June 15th, 2023, 5:41pm

Weather
At 5:34pn,  Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 30 kilometres west of LaSalle, moving east at 50 km/h.

This severe thunderstorm will be near South Windsor around 6:10pm.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

