Police Looking For Witnesses After Pedestrian Hit On The Expressway

Windsor Police are looking for witnesses to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say it happened Tuesday around 12:30pm on the E.C. Row Expressway Eastbound at the Howard Avenue off-ramp.

The 62-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen the man walking on the expressway.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of this is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 222. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.