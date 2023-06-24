PHOTOS: Woofa-Roo Pet Fest Returns To Amherstburg

Woofa-Roo Pet Fest has returned to the Libro Complex in Amherstburg.

The fun-filled festival for pets and their people is taking place in Amherstburg this weekend.

The Libro Complex is packed with live presentations, such as dock diving, dog agility, lure coursing, and dog races. There are specialty vendors, charity contests and much more.

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.