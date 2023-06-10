SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Strawberry Festival Sweetens Up LaSalle For The Weekend

Saturday June 10th, 2023, 3:08pm

The annual Strawberry Festival has made its return to the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle for the weekend.

The festival brings attendees carnival rides, sweet and savoury treats, various unique vendor booths, entertainment throughout at the main stage and much more.

Entry to this year’s Strawberry Festival is 5$, with free entry for kids 5 years old and under and individuals aged 65 and over. Learn more details on our Festival Guide here.

