PHOTOS: NICU Graduate Picnic
Anna Millerman
Saturday June 17th, 2023, 3:19pm
The Windsor Regional NICU FACT (Family Advisory Care Team) hosted their outdoor picnic Saturday to reunite the families with the doctors and nurses who cared for them.
The NICU Reunion Picnic provides kid-friendly fun for the whole family as children are reunited with the nurses and doctors who helped save their lives as premature or sick infant
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook