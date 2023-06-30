PHOTOS: First Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Of The Season

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market has returned for the season. Attendees are able to enjoy an outdoor market, local food, drinks and more during their visit to the night market.

The event takes place June 30th, July 28th, and August 25th on Argyle road in front of the Walkerville Brewery. Learn more on their website here.

