New VP Leading People, Equity, And Inclusion At UWindsor

Clinton Beckford will begin a five-year appointment as Vice-President, People, Equity, and Inclusion, at the University of Windsor effective July 1st, 2023.

Beckford will be the University’s leader in executing a progressive approach to supporting people and cultures, empowering faculty, staff and student efforts to advance the University’s commitment to cultivating an equitable, inclusive, respectful, and healthy campus environment and organizational culture.

Formerly a dean, associate dean, and professor in the Faculty of Education, Beckford took on the interim role of Vice-President, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in June 2021 while the University worked towards a Senate-governed leadership role at the vice-president level.

In January of this year, a decision was made to update the position title to “Vice-President, People, Equity, and Inclusion” to better reflect the leadership portfolio.

“I am honoured to be given this opportunity to serve the University and broader community,” said Beckford. “This is a watershed moment for us as we seek to build on the gains we have made, especially over the last three years or so, to be a more inclusive and just place to learn and work. I am excited by what we could be and looking forward to working together to make it happen.”