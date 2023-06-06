Leamington Extending Transit Hours For Summer Events



The Municipality of Leamington is once again extending its LT-Go on-demand transit service hours to bring residents to and from summer events conveniently and safely.

Beginning with the first Mill St. Market being held on Friday, June 9th, LT-Go transit hours will be extended until 11:00pm. Transit hours will also be extended to 11:00pm for summer concerts at the SUNSET® Amphitheatre and until 12:30am during the Hogs for Hospice weekend beginning Friday, August 4th.

Customers can download the free Blaise Transit app or call 519-325-5960 to book a ride for themselves and up to nine guests. Customers can book a trip up to seven days in advance, or a minimum of 45 minutes before their departure time if booking for a same-day ride. Once booked, the bus will pick up and drop off at 126 pre-set locations throughout Leamington. Rides are $3.00 for adults and $2.50 for seniors and students (valid student ID required).

Residents planning to use the service during extended hours are encouraged to book up to seven days in advance to avoid rejections.

For information about the LT-Go on-demand transit service, visit leamington.ca/LTGO For summer event details, visit leamington.ca/events.