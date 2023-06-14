Kingsville Lifts Fire Ban
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 14th, 2023, 5:41pm
The Town of Kingsville has lifted the temporary ban on open-air burning.
Residents who have received an approved open burn permit for a residential or agricultural burn will be able to resume those in accordance with the terms and conditions of the permit.
If you recently applied for a permit, the town says they will complete the review and notify you when approved.
