Kingsville Lifts Fire Ban

Wednesday June 14th, 2023, 5:41pm

City News
The Town of Kingsville has lifted the temporary ban on open-air burning.

Residents who have received an approved open burn permit for a residential or agricultural burn will be able to resume those in accordance with the terms and conditions of the permit.

If you recently applied for a permit, the town says they will complete the review and notify you when approved.

