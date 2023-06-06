SunnyNow
Kingsville Launches “See Your Selfie Here” Tourism Campaign

Tuesday June 6th, 2023, 7:51pm

You could see your selfie on the Town of Kingsville’s revamped tourism website and social media accounts by participating in the “See Your Selfie Here” campaign.

All you need to do is snap a picture of yourself at your favourite Kingsville locations. Upload the selfie through their Photo Release Form, and give the town consent to use it. Then post your selfie on your own social media with the hashtags #visitkingsvilleontario and #kingsvilleselfie.

“Members of Council kicked off the campaign with our selfies today,” said Mayor Dennis Rogers. “This is an excellent opportunity to showcase our parks, beaches, trails, businesses, architecture, community events and more. Let’s highlight our favourite things and places in Kingsville, Ruthven and Cottam, and show everyone what we love about this Town!”

Visit VisitKingsvilleOntario.ca for details and the Photo Release form.

