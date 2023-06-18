Healing Hearts Forest Unveiled In LaSalle

The Healing Hearts Forest was unveiled this past week at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSlle.

This project was made possible through a sponsorship in the amount of $128,000 from Brian and Mary-Lynn Parent and Families First Funeral Home.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“This very generous sponsorship from Brian and Mary-Lynn Parent and Families First Funeral Home has made this beautiful outdoor space become a reality. It is a wonderful addition to the Vollmer Complex, and we thank them for their vision and support,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche.

Essex Region Conservation Authority planted about 425 oak and sycamore trees and some shrubs throughout the 3.25 acres of land. The Town’s outdoor crews also planted a butterfly garden to attract butterflies, bees, and birds. A gazebo has been installed, and two benches will be installed in the next couple of weeks.

“When the concept for this space came to us from our founders, Brian and Mary-Lynn Parent, we jumped at the opportunity to provide our community with an outdoor space to walk through and sit in the hard days after the loss of someone you love,” said Jennifer Wells, General Manager of Families First Funeral Home. “This space is also the promise of healing and beginning new chapters that will be filled with joy and peace.”

The Healing Hearts Forest is located south of the retention pond at the Vollmer Complex. The closest parking is in lot 7, located in between the baseball diamonds. There is a paved path from the parking lot to the Healing Hearts Forest.