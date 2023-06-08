Have Your Say On Water, Wastewater, Traffic And Stormwater At Upcoming Lakeshore Public Information Centres

Residents in Lakeshore are invited to share their feedback and learn more about several projects this month.

“This slate of projects will have impacts on our municipality for many years to come and these events are a great opportunity for residents to better understand each topic, ask questions, and share their unique insights and knowledge with Lakeshore staff and our consultants,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

Upcoming events include:

Traffic Management Policy Public Information Centre

Thursday, June 8th, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Atlas Tube Recreation Centre (Program Room 1)

Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Libro Community Centre, Woodslee

Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm

Atlas Tube Recreation Centre (Renaud Room)

These events will also feature a Flood Aware education booth featuring staff who can answer flooding questions and share resources on Lakeshore’s Flood Mitigation and Protection Framework (FMPF) and subsidy programs. For residents who are unable to attend the events, information shared at each Public Information Centre will also be posted on each project page found on the Lakeshore website.