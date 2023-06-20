Gordie Howe Bridge Construction Update

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America held public information meetings Tuesday afternoon in both Windsor and Detroit.

Officials say the meetings were put together for residents to hear the latest design and construction updates, along with opportunities to meet project representatives.

The Gordie Howe Bridge towers are currently standing at 625 feet tall, and will reach their final height of 722 feet following seven additional concrete pours later this year. Cable installation for the cable-stayed bridge is well underway with 28 cables installed on the two towers. The bridge will eventually reach 216 cables, 108 on each tower.

Construction on the Canadian bridge plaza is also well underway. Officials say all eleven structures are under construction.

Meeting organizers are also looking for input on their 2023 Community Benefits Programming Investment Survey.

You can find the survey here:

https://www.gordiehoweinternationalbridge.com/en/2023-Community-Benefits-Programming-Investment-Survey