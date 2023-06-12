Global Technology Firm Opens New Production Facility In Tecumseh

Convoy Technologies, Inc. has finalized a lease for their new 18,000-square-foot Canadian manufacturing facility which will be located at 2516 Binder Crescent in the Town of Tecumseh.

Convoy Technology manufactures cameras, monitors and accessories to provide cloud-based telematics services and artificial intelligence-powered driver training systems for heavy-duty on- and off-road vehicles and power sports usage.

The Indiana-based company that was founded in 2008 evaluated several locations including Mexico and Indiana prior to selecting the Windsor-Essex area to establish their new facility.

The area was chosen based on proximity to the United States and to the company’s Fort Wayne (Indiana) distribution centre as well as the region’s labour force expertise in automotive manufacturing.

Most of the company’s research and development will be conducted in the new facility and therefore another key factor in selecting Windsor-Essex is the region’s post-secondary institutions and the collaboration opportunities and pipeline of talent available.

The new Canadian operations will create 50 jobs once the company is at full production which is projected for fall of this year.