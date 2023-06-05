Mostly CloudyNow
Get Ready For Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway Nightly Closures And Lane Reductions

Monday June 5th, 2023, 5:07pm

Construction
0
0
0

Construction is about to get underway on the Expressway.

Starting Sunday, June 11th, the eastbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures between Howard Avenue and Walker Road for mill-and-pave work. The closures will run from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

One lane will remain open during daytime hours.

Work is expected to be completed on Monday, July 17th, 2023

