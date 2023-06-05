Get Ready For Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway Nightly Closures And Lane Reductions

Construction is about to get underway on the Expressway.

Starting Sunday, June 11th, the eastbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures between Howard Avenue and Walker Road for mill-and-pave work. The closures will run from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

One lane will remain open during daytime hours.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Work is expected to be completed on Monday, July 17th, 2023