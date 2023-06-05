City Of Windsor Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Janice Guthrie has been selected as Windsor’s new Commissioner of Corporate Services – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and City Treasurer.

Guthrie has been with the corporation for the past 24 years and has held a variety of senior financial leadership positions, including most recently as Deputy Treasurer – Taxation, Treasury and Financial Projects.

Past responsibilities included taxation and revenue collection, budget development, financial reporting, reserve enhancement, debt financing and investment management, just to name a few.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Between 1998 and today, Guthrie has risen through the ranks, first as an Audit Manager and Internal Auditor, then as Manager of Administration, Manager of Property Taxation and most recently Deputy City Treasurer.

Guthrie holds a Bachelor of Commerce – honours business administration degree from the University of Windsor and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. She also holds a Master’s Certificate of Municipal Administration from York University.