Celebrities Craig Ramsay And Gisele Shaw Named As Ambassadors Of Pride For This Year’s Windsor-Essex Pride Fest

International fitness expert and author Craig Ramsay and IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division star Gisele Shaw are this years Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Ambassadors of Pride.

An Ambassador of Pride is an outside individual who dedicates their time and energy creating a world that is more equitable, diverse, and inclusive. With a mission to strengthen the sense of community and contribute to the vibrancy, health, and wellbeing of 2SLGBTQIA+ people locally, Windsor-Essex Pride Fest’s time and energy is spent producing inclusive and safe events, initiatives, and programs throughout the year and the festival it holds every August, one of the region’s largest, is its most visible to 2SLGBTQIA+ people and the general public alike. Naming an Ambassador of Pride publicly recognizes the work of others and the combined advocacy increases the profile of equality overall.

“Uniting people in a celebrative atmosphere that welcomes all goes a long way in promoting equality and mutual understanding,” explains David Lenz, Community Development/Treasurer at Windsor-Essex Pride Fest. “Celebrating diversity is based on the notion that everyone has value no matter how different anyone might appear to anyone else. Craig and Gisele are inspiring in how they each champion this belief.”

Craig Ramsay was born in Harrow, and his accomplishments include performing in major theatrical productions in major markets including Broadway, appearing in several film and TV productions, an in-demand adjudicator for dance competitions worldwide, and keynote speaker In 2022, Ramsay and his best friend Catherine Wreford took first place in CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada. He is also a proud 2SLGBTQIA+ community member and advocate having lent his support for other 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations, conducting speaking tours to public schools with powerful speeches of inclusivity, leads youth fitness classes, and even deliver the keynote speech at our own local GSA Annual Conference. He and his husband currently divide their time between Canada and the U.S. where they help raise their child as co-parents with his husband’s sister and her wife.

Gisele Shaw is one of the most popular stars of pro wrestling and appears weekly in pro wrestling matches that are televised around the world. Last year she publicly disclosed on live TV that she is transgender. She was a guest speaker and grand marshal with Pride Toronto and speaker at the Trans Rally & March. She was also the special guest speaker at the annual Gay Softball World Series and will be appearing as a contestant in the upcoming CTV Amazing Race Canada 9. Gisele has been living in Windsor for the last 2 years and encourages all to live their life authentically and truly with love, passion and acceptance.

Pride Fest takes place August 2nd to 13th, 2023.