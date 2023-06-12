CloudyNow
Bush Heads To The Colosseum In September

Monday June 12th, 2023, 12:49pm

The iconic and hard-hitting Bush takes The Colosseum stage on Thursday, September 14th at 8:00pm.

The band roared out of the gate with back-to-back smash albums, including the six-time Platinum Sixteen Stone and the triple-Platinum Razorblade Suitcase in the ‘90s. Bush went on to become one of the most commercially successful bands of the era, with over 20 million records sold and 1 billion streams.

Over their career, the band has amassed an incredible string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, six of which hit Number One. A collection of Bush’s greatest hits include “Glycerine,” “Comedown,” “Machinehead,” and “Swallowed.”

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, June 16th.

