Break And Enter Investigation In Tecumseh

The Ontario Provincial Police in Tecumseh is investigating a break-and-enter at an address on Northfield Way.

Police say that around 10:00pm on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, an unknown person(s) gained entry to a residence. Jewelry was taken with a total value estimated to be $50,000.

Police continue to investigate and ask if you have information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.