Youth Arrested After Stabbing



Windsor Police Service has arrested a 16-year-old male following a stabbing near downtown.

Police say that just before 7:00pm Saturday, they were called to a physical altercation in the 500 block of Wyandotte Street East. Once on scene, officers located a 15-year-old male victim suffering from a laceration to his face. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, officers learned that the suspect and victim were involved in a fight, and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The two individuals reportedly knew one another and had been involved in a previous confrontation earlier in the day.

Officers located the youth suspect in the area and placed him in custody. He faces charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.