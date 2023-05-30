Union Water Issues Lawn Watering Restriction Reminder

Residents of Leamington, Kingsville, Essex and Lakeshore who receive water from the Union Water Supply System are reminded of the lawn watering restrictions from May 1st to September 30th each year.

Watering of lawns may occur on even days for even-numbered homes and odd days for odd-numbered homes. Watering times are from 5:00am until 8:00am and from 6:00pm until Midnight.

These bylaws have been in place since 2003 and, during the warmer months, assist the water treatment plant with reducing the peak demands on hot days.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

For further information, visit the Lawn Watering Restrictions page.