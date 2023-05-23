ClearNow
These Road Projects Start In Windsor This Week

Monday May 22nd, 2023, 9:03pm

Construction
Some new construction projects will be getting underway this week on Tecumseh Road East and Industrial Road.

Westbound Tecumseh Road East will have lane restrictions for sidewalk replacement between Central Avenue and Drouillard Road from May 23rd, 2023, to May 29th, 2023.

Eastbound Tecumseh Road East will have lane restrictions for sidewalk repairs between Cadillac Street and Chandler Road from May 23rd, 2023, to May 29th, 2023.

Industrial Road will be closed between Huron Church Road and Ambassador Drive for road repairs from May 25th, 2023, to June 8th, 2023.

