Strays On Streetcorners Returns

After a three-year hiatus, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society Strays on Streetcorners fundraiser is back.

From June 1st to 3rd, volunteers will be stationed at 14 different intersections throughout Windsor and Essex County to collect donations from passing cars.

And new this year, supporters can also make a one-time $10 donation by texting STRAYS to 20222.

Strays on Streetcorners is one of the Humane Society’s largest fundraisers of the year, helping raise money to rescue and care for the many animals in need in our community. The summer months are typically the busiest at the Humane Society, with an influx of animals coming through the shelter’s doors in need of care, while donations are lower during these critical months than at other times of the year.

In 2019 our community raised over $30,000 during Strays on Streetcorners.