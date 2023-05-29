Strawberry Cleaning Volunteers Needed

In preparation for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival, volunteers are needed to help clean strawberries on this Wednesday, June 7th.

The Town of LaSalle orders about 300 flats of strawberries each June for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. The strawberries are grown locally at Raymont’s Berries in Cottam.

You are asked to meet at the Event Centre at 6:00pm. High school volunteer forms can be signed for these community service hours.

Parking is available at the Event Centre by entering the parking lot from Bouffard Road. Additional parking spaces are available at the River dance building which is a short walk from the Event Centre.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from Thursday, June 8th, to Sunday, June 11th, at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.