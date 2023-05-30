Soapbox Derby Coming To Harrow

The Town of Essex and the Rotary Club of Harrow are parenting to host the Town’s first Soapbox Derby.

The fun-filled day of races and family-friendly activities, including a bouncy castle and kid-friendly activities, takes place on June 24th from 8:00am to 4:00pm on King Street in Harrow.

“We are excited to bring the Soapbox Derby to the streets of Harrow for the first time!” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “I encourage our youth to get creative and enter this unique event. It is sure to be a fun time for all.”

Individuals interested in racing are asked to contact the Homebuilt Soapbox Racing Association for details and registration.

All vehicles/racers must meet the following regulations: