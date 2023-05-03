Put Your Pets On A Wine Label

The Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society has partnered with Pelee Island Winery to bring back one of their favourite promotions of the year – Personalized Pet Pic Labels.

From May 1st until the 31st customers have the ability to upload their favourite pet photo, along with their name, a message, or a witty wine varietal. The Pelee Island Winery team takes the information and creates a personalized wine label, attaches it to the wine, and delivers it to your door with free shipping in Ontario.

“Year in and year out we are grateful for our partnership with Pelee Island Winery. We love to see our adopters loving their pets, and when they can feature their pets on a bottle of wine while helping other animals in need, that’s a win for everyone.” Melanie Coulter, Executive Director, Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society.

All wines are VQA (Vinter’s Quality Assurance) and Vege-Cert vegan certified. Pelee Island Winery will donate 20% of all proceeds to Windsor Essex Humane Society, to support their work providing rescue and relief for animals in need.

To order your Pet Picture Wine labels, visit https://www.peleeisland.com/shop.