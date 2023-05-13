PHOTOS: Second Annual Alumni & Student Pow Wow

The second annual Alumni & Student Pow Wow, with St. Clair College and University of Windsor, is taking place this weekend.

This year’s event is taking place at the University of Windsor’s Toldo Lancer Centre, and allows for First Nations, Métis and Inuit students as well as alumni to come together. The three-day long event which began Thursday includes drumming, dancing, crafts, traditional food and special performances. Learn more on their website here.

