SunnyNow
24 °C
75 °F
SunnySun
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyMon
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyTue
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Monster Trucks Roar In To WFCU Centre

Saturday May 27th, 2023, 4:26pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

Monster Trucks All Out made their way to the WFCU Centre today, allowing attendees to enjoy not just a show but an opportunity to see the big wheels up close.

Before the show took place, ticket-holders were able to enjoy an outdoor monster truck ride, and enjoy a pit party where fans could take to the floor and see the vehicles before the show went on.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message