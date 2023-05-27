PHOTOS: Monster Trucks Roar In To WFCU Centre

Monster Trucks All Out made their way to the WFCU Centre today, allowing attendees to enjoy not just a show but an opportunity to see the big wheels up close.

Before the show took place, ticket-holders were able to enjoy an outdoor monster truck ride, and enjoy a pit party where fans could take to the floor and see the vehicles before the show went on.

