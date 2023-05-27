PHOTOS: Monster Trucks Roar In To WFCU Centre
Anna Millerman
Saturday May 27th, 2023, 4:26pm
Monster Trucks All Out made their way to the WFCU Centre today, allowing attendees to enjoy not just a show but an opportunity to see the big wheels up close.
Before the show took place, ticket-holders were able to enjoy an outdoor monster truck ride, and enjoy a pit party where fans could take to the floor and see the vehicles before the show went on.
