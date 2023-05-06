SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Annual Plant Sale Moves To New City Greenhouses

Saturday May 6th, 2023, 9:38am

Hundreds of people attended the City of Windsor Parks Department’s annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale.

The event started at 8am and runs until 2pm on Saturday, May 6th. The sale is being held at the new home of the City’s Horticulture team, the greenhouses at Jackson Park.

Volunteers from Parks and Recreation will be on hand, offering more than 100 different types of perennials, plus herbs and grasses, trees and shrubs for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will continue to fund the Paul Martin Garden at Willistead Park.

For a full list of available plants and more details on the sale, visit the plant sale web page or contact 311.

